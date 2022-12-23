Traxx Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $59.98 Million (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Traxx has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Traxx has a market capitalization of $59.98 million and approximately $193,025.90 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traxx token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $884.89 or 0.05267562 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00500490 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,981.58 or 0.29654273 BTC.

Traxx Token Profile

Traxx’s launch date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

