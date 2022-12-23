Triad Investment Management Increases Stake in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,043 shares during the period. Liberty TripAdvisor comprises 2.1% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Triad Investment Management owned 1.44% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 14.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,429 shares during the period. 41.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,233. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.90.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

