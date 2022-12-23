Triad Investment Management Purchases 3,551 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Triad Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown comprises 3.1% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE BRO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.23. 4,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,006. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average is $60.28. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRO. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

