Triad Investment Management Sells 13,123 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Triad Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,123 shares during the quarter. Cannae comprises approximately 5.7% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Cannae were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNNE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,118. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.93. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 82.07%. The business had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNNE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cannae from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cannae to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

