Tribe Market Cap Hits $91.95 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Tribe token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tribe has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a total market cap of $91.95 million and approximately $998,422.68 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tribe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $884.89 or 0.05267562 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00500490 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,981.58 or 0.29654273 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Tribe is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.