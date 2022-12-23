Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.81. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 6,685 shares.

Trio-Tech International Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trio-Tech International ( NYSEAMERICAN:TRT Get Rating ) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

