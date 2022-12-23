Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Up 2%

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.97. 1,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 943,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $634.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.57 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 269.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 404,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 295,180 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 27.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 27,949 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 67.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 30.1% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 369,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 85,642 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

