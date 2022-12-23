TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) Shares Down 3.1%

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ – Get Rating) fell 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.11 and last traded at $22.56. 7,736 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 6,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.31.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Technology AI & Deep Learning ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Technology AI & Deep Learning ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.