TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) Shares Down 3.1%

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ – Get Rating) fell 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.11 and last traded at $22.56. 7,736 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 6,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.31.
