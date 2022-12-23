Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) is PM CAPITAL Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises about 4.0% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $14,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,467,984,000 after buying an additional 755,657 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Truist Financial by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after buying an additional 2,110,333 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,627,000 after buying an additional 326,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after buying an additional 221,798 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.97.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE TFC opened at $42.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

