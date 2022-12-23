TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on TRX Gold from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

TRX Gold Price Performance

TRX Gold stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $92.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

