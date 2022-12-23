U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share by the asset manager on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 37.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GROW opened at $2.66 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $39.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.59% of U.S. Global Investors worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

