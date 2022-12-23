UBS Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €120.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($118.09) price objective on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €130.00 ($138.30) price target on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($123.40) price target on SAP in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($117.02) price objective on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($117.02) price objective on SAP in a research report on Monday.

SAP Stock Down 1.7 %

SAP opened at €97.60 ($103.83) on Tuesday. SAP has a 1 year low of €79.58 ($84.66) and a 1 year high of €125.40 ($133.40). The company has a market cap of $114.15 billion and a PE ratio of 36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €100.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €92.25.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

