Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CEO Sells $88,550.33 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CEO Gregg Coccari sold 8,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $88,550.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,696.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ UDMY traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,481. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. Udemy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Udemy had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Udemy by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Udemy by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UDMY. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Udemy from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

