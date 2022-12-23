Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 98,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,545,468 shares.The stock last traded at $17.57 and had previously closed at $17.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Umpqua Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12.

Umpqua Announces Dividend

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.95 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $99,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,479.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Umpqua

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,032,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,828,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter worth about $579,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 40.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 391,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 113,539 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 46.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 85,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 27,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 5.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

