Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 5,230 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,395 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group makes up about 1.2% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,361 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,850. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Rio Tinto Group

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($73.37) to GBX 5,700 ($69.24) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.24) to GBX 5,800 ($70.46) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,856.67.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

