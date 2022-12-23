Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEF. Vista Investment Management grew its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 39,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.14. 106,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,585. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

