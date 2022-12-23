Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Buys 890 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Tri-Continental accounts for about 1.8% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Tri-Continental worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 654,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 46,009 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 52,702 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 289,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 178,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Tri-Continental by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 9.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Stock Performance

NYSE TY traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,018. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $33.52.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

Tri-Continental Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.886 dividend. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

