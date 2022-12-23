Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Decreases Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 13,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 5,761 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $581,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,154. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,097 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.52. The stock had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,572. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $112.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.50. Plexus had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Plexus Profile

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.