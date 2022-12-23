Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.40. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,379. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

