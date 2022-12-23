Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Purchases 675 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $670,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 15,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 102,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

CTRA stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 34,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,767,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.20.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTRA. Truist Financial lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.