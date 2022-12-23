Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 6,395 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

NYSE NTR traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $67.23 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.22.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

