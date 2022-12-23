Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 1,880 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 0.8% in the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 11.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 180.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 61.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bunge Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

BG traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.83. 875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,185. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.71. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

