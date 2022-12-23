Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 555 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned about 0.26% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 88,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. 31.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PEO stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.56. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,765. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $24.61.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

