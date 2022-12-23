Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UAA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Under Armour from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.40.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Under Armour stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Under Armour by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Under Armour by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Under Armour by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 37.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth $113,000. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

