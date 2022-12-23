Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,944 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $208.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.31 and a 200-day moving average of $213.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

