United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Mayar Capital Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Mayar Capital Ltd. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 10.8% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $1,132,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.85. 13,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,763,532. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

