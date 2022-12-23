Unizen Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $15.88 Million (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, Unizen has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Unizen token can now be bought for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges. Unizen has a market cap of $15.88 million and $582,728.68 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $873.87 or 0.05198806 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00500827 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,987.96 or 0.29674223 BTC.

Unizen Profile

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

