Utrust (UTK) Price Reaches $0.0767 on Top Exchanges

Utrust (UTK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Utrust has a market cap of $38.33 million and $2.56 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for $0.0767 or 0.00000456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Utrust

Utrust launched on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

