Vai Market Cap Reaches $55.88 Million (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Vai has a total market cap of $55.88 million and $10,883.05 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vai has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Vai token can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00005765 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $887.16 or 0.05262088 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00499313 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,987.79 or 0.29584518 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vai is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

