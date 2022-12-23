Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) is WESPAC Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,788 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises approximately 2.4% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 376,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,822 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Valero Energy Price Performance

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $119.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.14. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

