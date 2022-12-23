Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,846,000 after buying an additional 443,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after buying an additional 427,352 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $345.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $357.58 and a 200-day moving average of $330.40. The company has a market cap of $117.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

