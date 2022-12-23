Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.31 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.12.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $208.66 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.31 and its 200 day moving average is $213.48. The firm has a market cap of $128.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.