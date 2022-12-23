Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY opened at $393.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $397.67 and a 200 day moving average of $383.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.24. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at $16,527,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,036 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

