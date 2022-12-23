Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 40,495 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,343 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,060 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,559 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,322,000 after acquiring an additional 718,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,318,000 after acquiring an additional 305,026 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.03. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $63.67.

