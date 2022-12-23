Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 122.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 276,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 152,150 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.28. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $52.11.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

