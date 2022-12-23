Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,741 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.7% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,563,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 186,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 79,809 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 123,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB opened at $44.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average is $45.83. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

