Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Boosted by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 4.9% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 159,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,399. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.27.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.