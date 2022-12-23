Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Wealthpoint LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wealthpoint LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 13.0% of Wealthpoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $30,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 616.3% in the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $212.92 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $325.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.25 and a 200 day moving average of $231.23.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

