Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIS. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 228.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,000.

VIS traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $181.18. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,104. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $206.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.03.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

