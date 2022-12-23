Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.73.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 124.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.