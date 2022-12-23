Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.158 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Price Performance

VGLT opened at $64.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.16. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $90.36.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,226 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $907,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 1,165.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

