Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VMBS opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.60. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 10.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 95.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

