Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Down 0%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) traded down 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.59 and last traded at $75.63. 4,464,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 6,093,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.65.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.0 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.57.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (VCSH)
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.