Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Down 0%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) traded down 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.59 and last traded at $75.63. 4,464,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 6,093,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,146,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072,366 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 311.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,492,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328,032 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,726,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,349 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,014,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,485,000 after purchasing an additional 280,884 shares during the last quarter.

