Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,494 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after buying an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $182.66 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $229.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.18 and its 200-day moving average is $186.46.

