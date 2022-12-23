Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Wealthpoint LLC

Wealthpoint LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of Wealthpoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VB opened at $182.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $229.60.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.