Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lowered by Banta Asset Management LP

Banta Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 24.4% of Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $348.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,812,443. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $356.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.91.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

