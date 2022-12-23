Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.172 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.50. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $85.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BND. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,612,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

