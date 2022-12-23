Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average of $49.01. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $55.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 71,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,040,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 98.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 50,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

