Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $55.27 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Velas has a market cap of $55.27 million and $824,608.34 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00070081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00053206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001013 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008011 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021838 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,391,831,785 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

