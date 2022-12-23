Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider Sells $436,597.32 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) insider John Nuss sold 13,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $436,597.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,738,602.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Nuss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, John Nuss sold 50,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00.

VTYX traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.49. The company had a trading volume of 227,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,899. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VTYX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 10.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

